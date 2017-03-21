The eyes of Chicago Cubs fans have been sharply focused on what’s going on in Arizona as the team prepares for the 2017 season, but for at least one evening, David Ross stole the show as he hit the ballroom for the first time.

Ross, who was a catcher for the Cubs when they won the World Series in 2016, is a contestant on this season of “Dancing With the Stars,” and he hit the dance floor in a big way Monday as he showed off his moves to the sounds of “Go Cubs Go” on the popular television show.

Naturally, Ross’ exploits on the hardwood didn’t go unnoticed by his former teammates, who surprised him with a Skype call on the show:

Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo, who developed a well-publicized friendship with Ross over the last two years, and pitcher Jake Arrieta watched the performance on a laptop in Arizona, and while TV cameras found them after Ross was done, Rizzo himself posted a candid video of their reactions to the routine in real time:

It was a show of support that proved to bring out Ross's emotional side.

“It meant the world to me,” Ross said in a video with his teammate after the performance, before going on to thank them for the unexpected appearance.

“I thought I was done crying … It never ends, I love you guys." he said.

Ross’s ability on the field as a catcher apparently translated into some solid skills on the dance floor, as he and his partner scored a 28 from the judges for their first dance.