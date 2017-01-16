Photos: Cubs Present Gifts to President Barack Obama

The Chicago Cubs attended a ceremony in their honor at the White House on Monday, but they didn’t come empty-handed as they showered President Barack Obama with the “coolest swag” he has received as president.

In addition to bringing the World Series trophy and just about every important member of the team, the front office, and the coaching staff, the Cubs also brought some really neat gifts for the departing president. For starters, they brought the customary jersey, with Anthony Rizzo agreeing to share his number 44 with the president:

Photo credit: Getty Images

That was just the beginning, however. The Cubs also had a couple more unique gifts for President Obama, including a “44” number plate from the iconic Wrigley Field scoreboard (which was designed a national landmark by the National Park Service while First Lady Michelle Obama was a member of that organization):

The Cubs also presented President Obama with a “W” flag signed by all of the members of the team that made the trip to Washington for the event:

Photo credit: Getty Images

Finally, the Cubs gave Obama and his family a lifetime pass to the Friendly Confines, and Mrs. Obama should get plenty of use out of it, as she grew up a Cubs fan in the Windy City.

Photo credit: Getty Images

In response to all the gifts, the president said that while he was still a White Sox fan, he was the “number one Cubs fan” among that group of Chicagoans.