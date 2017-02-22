Guess Who: Cubs Players Try to Decode Fans' Tweets

The Chicago Cubs have a well-earned reputation for social media savvy, and on Wednesday some of the team’s star players played a unique guessing game thanks to some fan-tweeted comments.

The players involved included Kris Bryant, who was repeatedly praised for his handsomeness, Jake Arrieta, whose beard was a frequent target for compliments, and Anthony Rizzo, whose love of Italian cuisine took center stage.

Here is the full video:

Jon Lester had some great zingers in the video, calling teammate John Lackey a “wuss” and agreeing with one commenter’s stance that he was the best “tweeter” on the roster.

Other highlights included Addison Russell dabbing (as he did at the White House during the team’s presidential ceremony last month) and Mike Montgomery executing a unique version of a mic drop, crumbling up a piece of paper and dropping it to the ground after a fan had expressed doubt he could get the last out of the World Series.