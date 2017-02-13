Theo Epstein made an early entrance in Mesa Monday before the Cubs pitchers and catchers report. Mike Berman reports.

Cubs 'Gearing Up' For Next Season at Spring Training

On the fields, many of his players were already hitting and throwing, ready to take aim at another title.

“You've worked hard all offseason. I know we've had short rest, but I think everybody's ready to go and to do it again,” Justin Grimm said.

As Joe Maddon said during the off-season, this spring will be about making sure the players aren't overworked.

No word if that applies to the golf course, where Jon Lester and others headed after working out.

But for guys competing for certain roles -- or in Rob Zastryzny's case, any role -- an important 6 weeks awaits.

“I'll throw whenever they want me to throw, start, come out of the pen -- I just want to be a Chicago Cub and show them that's where I want to be,” he said.

It's an important spring for Mike Montgomery, too, as he competes for the final spot in the rotation.

Of course if he doesn't land it, he's proven he can pitch effectively out of the bullpen.

Last time he was seen doing that, he was closing out the World Series.

And yes, he relived it during the off-season.

“Yeah, I’ve watched it a few times,” he said. “I look at it now and think it's exciting, but it's time to gear up for the next season.”

Though the memory of a championship is still fresh as spring training gets set to begin, that's the message.

It’s time to move on, he says.

“We had a good offseason, but I think we're ready to go again. A couple months go by and you're just ready to start it up and compete,” he told NBC 5.

“That’s the fun part, and I miss that,” he added.