Cubs Hit Road Decked Out in Finest 'Anchorman' Attire

They’re kind of a big deal.

After the Chicago Cubs toppled the San Francisco Giants 5-1 Thursday it was time to hit the road—“Anchorman” style.

The Cubs left for Los Angeles and San Diego later in the day donning their best 70s-era “Anchorman” suits, looking sharp enough to leave any “glass case of emtion” shattered.

“It’s great, I mean, you get a chance to see everybody’s style and personalities through what they’re wearing … it’s fun to kind of be ridiculous for a day and step out of the box,” Kris Bryant told reporters.

Take a look.