Cubs Countdown: 7 Days to Opening Day

While it may not feel like baseball season in the Windy City yet, Opening Day is rapidly approaching for the defending World Series champion Chicago Cubs, as we are just seven days away from the first game of their title defense.

With just a week to go until the regular season begins, we figured it would be fun to start off a countdown of sorts to help fans get pumped up for the coming year.

7 in Cubs History

It’s not surprising that for a team whose history has been marked by unlucky breaks, the number “7” has hardly been a lucky number for players that have donned that jersey.

In fact, only a select few players have even worn the number for multiple seasons, as Augie Galan (1937-41), Frankie Baumholtz (1951-55), and Rick Monday (1972-76) share the distinction of having worn the jersey the longest as members of the Cubs, having worn it in five different seasons.

In more recent times, the number has bounced around quite a bit, with players like Mark DeRosa (who wore the number for the Cubs in back-to-back playoff appearances in 2007 and 2008), Arismendy Alcantara, and Todd Walker all putting it on their backs.

Outside of uniform number, the number “7” holds significance in a few areas for the Cubs. During the course of their history, the team has been owned by seven different people, starting with William Hulbert when the team was founded in 1876. Phillip K. Wrigley owned the team for nearly 50 years before the family sold it to the Chicago Tribune after his death in 1977, and is currently owned by the Ricketts family.

“7’s” for the 2016 Cubs

7 – The number of games it took the Cubs to win the World Series against the Cleveland Indians. During their entire history, the Cubs had never won a playoff series that had gone a full seven games, losing several World Series and the 2003 NLCS after those series went the distance.

7 – The number of home runs Jason Heyward hit after signing a seven-year deal with the Cubs before the 2016 season.

7 – The number of RBI that Jake Arrieta and Jason Hammel had for the cubs in 2016, leading the team’s pitchers in that category.

7 – The Cubs specifically got Aroldis Chapman for his strikeout ability, and that paid off handsomely in the NLDS as he struck out seven San Francisco Giants to help secure the Cubs’ series victory.

7 – The number of home runs the Cubs gave up to the Indians in the World Series.

7- The number of Cubs players that appeared in all seven World Series games: Dexter Fowler, Javier Baez, Ben Zobrist, Addison Russell, Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo, and Willson Contreras.

7 – The number of runs Rizzo scored in the World Series, leading the team in that category.

Did You Know?

Despite being one of the charter members of the National League, there is one thing that the Cubs have lacked over the years: hitters that have posted high batting averages.

Since 1900, the Cubs have won just seven National League batting titles, with their most recent coming in 2005 when Derrek Lee led the senior circuit in hitting. During that time, three different PLAYERS have won at least seven batting titles, with St. Louis Cardinals great Stan Musial (7), Pittsburgh Pirates legend Honus Wagner (8) and San Diego Padres star Tony Gwynn (8) all having achieved the feat as many times or more than the Cubs have.

To make matters worse, one of the teams with more batting titles than the Cubs is the Colorado Rockies, who already have 10 of them despite only coming into existence in 1993. To rub a bit of final salt into the wound, the last Rockies player to win a batting title was a former Cub, as DJ Lemahieu took home the title in 2016.