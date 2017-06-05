Crews will continue searching Monday for a woman who went missing at Chicago's Montrose beach over the warm weekend. Regina Waldroup reports.

Crews Search for Woman Who Disappeared in Lake Michigan at Montrose Beach

Police said the woman in her 40s was last seen around 9:30 p.m. going into the water at the popular beach but never returned.

Crews began searching the waters Sunday night and continued until 11 p.m. The search was expected to resume Monday morning.

It was unclear if the woman was alone or with a group.

The National Weather Service issued a Beach Hazard Warning for the lake from 7 a.m. Monday through Tuesday evening, warning of waves of up to 8 feet and strong rip currents.

"Live threatening waves and currents are expected at the beaches," the warning read. "People visiting the beaches should stay out of the water."

So far this year, 12 people have drowned in Lake Michigan.