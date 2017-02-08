Crash Shuts Down I-55 in SW Suburbs | NBC Chicago
Crash Shuts Down I-55 in SW Suburbs

By Lauren Petty

    Southbound I-55 was closed Tuesday morning after a crash involving at least eight vehicles in southwest suburban Channahon.

    The crash, which involved eight to 10 cars, happened at 5:49 a.m. near Arsenal Road, according to Illinois State Police.

    No injuries were reported as of 6:30 a.m., but all three southbound lanes were closed to traffic, police said. Further details were not immediately available.

