Crash Shuts Down I-55 in SW Suburbs

Southbound I-55 was closed Tuesday morning after a crash involving at least eight vehicles in southwest suburban Channahon.
The crash, which involved eight to 10 cars, happened at 5:49 a.m. near Arsenal Road, according to Illinois State Police.
No injuries were reported as of 6:30 a.m., but all three southbound lanes were closed to traffic, police said. Further details were not immediately available.
Nasty Commute on I-55 S. of I-80, bad crash here: @nbcchicago@KyeMartinNBCpic.twitter.com/JlYCVucars
— Kye Martin (@KyeMartinNBC) February 8, 2017
