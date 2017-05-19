Crash Involving School Bus, Van Reported in Kenosha County

A vehicle and a school bus were involved in an accident in Kenosha County Friday morning, authorities said.

The accident happened just after 7 a.m. on Highway C west of Rt. 83 in Trevor, Wisconsin, according to the Kenosha County Sheriff's office.

According to preliminary information, a vehicle rear-ended a school bus, which was carrying students at the time, the sheriff's office said.

No students were reported injured in the crash, but the driver of the vehicle was "seriously" hurt, officials said. It was not clear how many students were on the bus at the time of the crash.

Highway C was closed in both directions following the crash.

