A multi-vehicle crash has left three lanes of northbound Lake Shore Drive closed during morning rush hour Friday. Kye Martin reports.

Crash Blocks Multiple Lanes on LSD During Morning Rush

The accident happened near 47th Street just before 7 a.m.

Emergency responders were sent to the scene.

It was not immediately known if there were any injuries.

Check back for details on this developing story.