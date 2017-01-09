Could Obama's Chicago Visit Disrupt Traffic Tuesday?

NOTE: NBC Chicago will offer a live stream of the speech beginning at 8 p.m. Tuesday right here.

President Barack Obama will return to Chicago Tuesday for his farewell address at McCormick Place, and that could mean traffic troubles for some commuters.

It remains unclear exactly when the president will arrive in Chicago and how he will be traveling to the event.

If Obama lands at O'Hare International Airport, he may take a helicopter and land near Soldier Field. If that happens, he could then motorcade to McCormick Place, which would in turn cause rolling street closures in the area.

He could also motorcade to the event from the airport, which would also cause rolling street closures on whichever route he chooses to take.

Doors at the McCormick Place open at 5 p.m. and the speech is slated to begin at 8 p.m. CT.

The farewell address is expected to be followed by a "family reunion" for Obama's former campaign staffers, according to a notice sent to Obama alumni and obtained by The Associated Press.

It remains unclear if Obama plans to stay in Chicago following the event, or if he will return to Washington D.C. that evening.