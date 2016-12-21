Could Elena Delle Donne Leave the Chicago Sky?

It isn’t often that a former WNBA MVP changes teams, but that could happen for the Chicago Sky as Elena Delle Donne is weighing her options before she hits restricted free agency in January.

Delle Donne, who won the league’s MVP award back in 2015, did miss the end of last season with a wrist injury, but with free agency approaching for her, she seems open to leaving the team where she began her career.

On this week’s Locked on Women’s Basketball podcast, Delle Donne explained that she doesn’t know where she’ll be playing her basketball next season, but that she’ll be ready for whatever is next:

“For me, I’ve loved playing with my teammates – I think there’s a really great bunch of women there who have built on a lot. We’ve been through a lot as a team and hopefully, with Amber (new Sky head coach Amber Stocks) and a new system, it will be fresh for them.”

“But for me, wherever I am, wherever I end up, I’ll be ready to play basketball.”

During her career in Chicago, Delle Donne has averaged 20.5 points and 6.6 rebounds per game, and she helped lead her team to a WNBA Finals appearance during the 2014 campaign. Things haven’t gone as swimmingly since then for the squad, as they’ve taken steps backward and are looking to get their momentum going again with a new coach.

If Delle Donne does get a contract offer from another team, the Sky will have the option of matching the deal or letting her walk, and it’s unclear at this point what their decision will be.