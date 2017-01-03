Cook County Clerk Issues 1st Marriage License of 2017

. @cookcountyclerk presides over first marriage of the year in Cook Co 💍Charlotte & Darnell @nbcchicago pic.twitter.com/4vBGrjW4Wy

Cook County issued its first marriage license of the new year Tuesday morning.

Couples looking to be among the first to tie the knot in 2017 lined up before the 8:30 a.m. opening of Cook County Clerk David Orr's downtown Vital Records office, located in the lower level of the Daley Center at 50 W. Washington.

Clerk Orr has married the couple with the first marriage license of the year in an annual tradition stretching more than 25 years. The first couple to apply for a license is married immediately, as a judge waives the standard 24-hour waiting period for the once-a-year ceremony.

This year, the lucky ones were from the city's West Side.

Charlotte and Darnelle told NBC 5 they have been together for 8 years and have four children, two together and one each from previous relationships, but it was time to "make it official."

Matrimony isn’t the only gift they will be getting, either. The newlyweds will receive hundreds of dollars with of donated gifts from Chicago business Loews Chicago Hotel, Michael Jordan’s Steak House, iO Theatre, Eli’s Cheesecake, Edible Arrangements and LaSalle Flowers. Clerk Orr also pays the couple’s marriage license fee.