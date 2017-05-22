Construction Begins on Popular Sections of Lakefront Trail

Construction begins Monday on two of the busiest sections of Chicago’s lakefront bike trail amid a plan to split the path for bikers and pedestrians. Susan Carlson reports.

The work will center on the path from Fullerton to North Avenues and from Oak to Ohio Streets beginning Monday and continuing through August.

The trail will be closed east of Lake Shore Drive between Diversey and North Avenue during construction. Work from Oak to Ohio is slated to take place outside of morning and evening rush hours.

The path is one of the most popular features of the city during warm summer months, but officials were concerned about accidents between bikers and pedestrians on the crowded pathway.

One part of the major construction project, which began last year, was completed earlier this month, splitting the south end of the path from 35th to 41st Streets.

According to a press release issued by the city, the funding for splitting the trail was provided via a private donation from Kenneth Griffin, Illinois’ richest man, according to Forbes.

Ultimately, the entire 18-mile trail along the lakefront will be separated, allowing cyclists and pedestrians to use different trails.



