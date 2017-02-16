Chicagoans who say they’re angry and ready to curb the violence in their city gathered Thursday night near where a 2-year-old was shot to death earlier in the week.

Community Gathering Near Location of Triple Shooting Where Boy, 2, Died Sees Outpour of Emotion

Three children were murdered in Chicago in the past week. Residents, activists and police came together during Operation Wake Up Thursday night in the city’s Lawndale neighborhood. 2-year-old Lavontay White was fatally shot in the 2300 block of South Kenneth Avenue Tuesday afternoon. His pregnant aunt was wounded and a 26-year-old man was also killed in the shooting.

Tywone Lee knows the pain of laying a child to rest, she says. Her son was murdered over the summer.

"My son’s death is everybody’s son’s death—cause your child could be next!” she said through tears at the gathering. “Your child could be next and everybody’s at home right now just sitting there—we have to stand up.”

Her statement was made less than a block from where Lavontay was murdered.

At the meeting, residents were encouraged by police to form block clubs, stay connected and to be an active voice in their community.

The event drew less than 100 people.

“It’s about—I dunno—maybe 50 people out here,” said resident Aleta Clark. “More news people and police officers than community activists and community citizens and that’s a problem.”

Lee’s husband Trillo Thompson says he struggles to comfort their children.

“I don’t even know how to talk to my kids—it hurts so band I don’t even know what to say to them,” he said, wiping away tears.

No one is in custody in relation to Lavontay's death, police said.