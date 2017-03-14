 Columbia College Students Create Fashionable Clothing Using Recycled Airline Materials | NBC Chicago
Columbia College Students Create Fashionable Clothing Using Recycled Airline Materials

By McKayla Braid

Columbia College Chicago fashion students participated in a week-long challenge from the Department of Aviation to create fashionable looks from recycled airline materials. These photos show the students putting the finishing touches on their designs, and the finished designs , which will be on display at O’Hare for the month of March. On March 31, a panel of judges will vote to decide who created the most innovative garment. The fashion designs are currently on display at Terminal 1. On March 17, the designs will be on display at Terminal 3, and will move to Terminal 5 on March 24. You can vote for your favorite designs here.

