A local college student who was attacked while living in Africa said she plans to continue her missionary work after being inspired by a Chicago plastic surgeon.

Fatima Elalaoui, 21, is the daughter of a diplomat and was living in the east African country of Ivory Coast in 2011 when the country became embroiled in civil war. She said she was translating for Westerners when rebels supporting the country’s newly-elected president attacked her.

“The hit to the nose was the hit that knocked me out,” Elalaoui said. “I put up a fight and it just didn't look the same.”

Her nose was flattened. But despite widespread atrocities and repeated warnings to leave the country, Elalaoui remained to help others. She later served as a missionary in Niger.

“It was therapy to me, just seeing these little kids who have nothing and the little you offer them makes them so happy,” Elalaoui said.

Elalaoui returned to the Chicago area to attend college. Yet she said she was emotionally and physically scarred. And seeing her nose was a “reminder” of the attack.

“I couldn’t ignore it,” Elalaoui said. “It was a trigger.”

Recently, she met Dr. Anil Shah, a facial plastic surgeon who reconstructed her nose and corrected her breathing at a discounted price.

“If I can help her out and have that image of herself again and restore some of that self, you know, I feel indebted to her,” Shah said.

Elalaoui is now seeing herself again and said Shah reinforced her plan to go back in to the humanitarian field.

“I will get my degree and I will go back and I will fight for those children and for those rights,” Elalaoui said. “Dr. Shaw re-inspired me with his act of kindness.”

Shah said he is hoping to raise donations to cover the entire cost of Elalaoui’s operation.