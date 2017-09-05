Police say a high school football coach reported his expensive electronics were taken from his players’ book bags in their locker room while they played a game Friday.

Officers responded to Crete-Monee High School and spoke with the assistant head of the Brother Rice football team, according to a Crete police news release. The coach told police six of his players had their iPhones and two pairs of Beats wireless headphones taken from the visitor’s locker room during the game, according to police.

The coach told police he believed more items were taken from his players, but he did not have a list of the items, police said in the release. Police said the encouraged the assistant coach to provide the list to them.

Police contacted the head coach of the Brother Rice football team Tuesday to ask for additional information, the release states. The coach told police he was in the process of gathering additional information from players to see if other items were stolen.

Crete police is working with the Crete-Monee School District to identify anyone involved in the reported theft. Police are also checking video surveillance in the area and gathering witness information.

Anyone with details about the missing items can contact the Crete Police Department at 708-672-0912.











