Chicagoans looking to drink wine outside despite brutally cold temps, snow or even rain could soon be able to do just that. City Winery has unveiled new Riverwalk "domes" available for rent this spring. Brooke Webster, General Manager for City Winery, said the idea for the domes came about as a creative way for people to enjoy the riverwalk while being protected from the elements. Scroll through to find out more information about pricing, rentals and the "dome experience."