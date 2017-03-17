City Releases Total Cost of Cubs World Series Run

The total cost of the Chicago Cubs’ historic dash to become World Series champions cost the city a total of $18.8 million, a city official confirmed to NBC 5.
The official confirmed Friday the biggest expense was the overtime required for police officers who were working more shifts, Molly Poppe, a city spokeswoman confirmed.
Home games in Chicago during the World Series cost the city $14.7 million and an additional $84,000 was spent on overtime for Office of Emergency Management personnel, according to Poppe.
Cleaning up after the games and festivities cost $742,000, the city said, and the colossal Cubs victory parade cost $2.5 million in overtime.
The city confirmed last November the Cubs would foot the $388,000 bill to clean up and repair Grant Park.