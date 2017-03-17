City Releases Total Cost of Cubs World Series Run

Dexter Fowler, Jon Lester, Anthony Rizzo, Javier Baez and Carl Edwards Jr of the Chicago Cubs acknowledge the crowd during the Chicago Cubs victory celebration in Grant Park on November 4, 2016 in Chicago, Illinois. The Cubs won their first World Series championship in 108 years after defeating the Cleveland Indians 8-7 in Game 7.

The total cost of the Chicago Cubs’ historic dash to become World Series champions cost the city a total of $18.8 million, a city official confirmed to NBC 5.

The official confirmed Friday the biggest expense was the overtime required for police officers who were working more shifts, Molly Poppe, a city spokeswoman confirmed.

Home games in Chicago during the World Series cost the city $14.7 million and an additional $84,000 was spent on overtime for Office of Emergency Management personnel, according to Poppe.

Cleaning up after the games and festivities cost $742,000, the city said, and the colossal Cubs victory parade cost $2.5 million in overtime.

Video Cubs Unveil Interesting 2017 Mantra

The city confirmed last November the Cubs would foot the $388,000 bill to clean up and repair Grant Park.

Cubs Photo Day Pictures Are Here - And They're Awesome