Politicians, community leaders and activists will come together Monday for Chicago’s annual interfaith breakfast honoring Martin Luther King Jr.

Cardinal Blase Cupich plans to speak at the annual breakfast celebrating the life and work of Martin Luther King Jr., and is expected to spark conversation on present day issues such as immigration, poverty, and violence.

Rev. Jesse Jackson’s Rainbow PUSH Coalition will be raising money for college scholarships at the event.

It comes as another civil rights hero, John Lewis, was attacked over the weekend by President-elect Donald Trump.

Lewis — member of Congress, Freedom Rider, top organizer of the 1963 March on Washington — said he will not attend the inauguration and doesn’t believe Trump is a “legitimate president.”

Trump responded on Twitter that Lewis is "all talk" and said his Atlanta-based district is "falling apart," prompting backlash. The war of words has become a national controversy that will likely be discussed by many attending the annual breakfast in Chicago.