See Who Will be Performing at Millennium Park's Free Music Series This Summer | NBC Chicago
logo_chicago_2x

See Who Will be Performing at Millennium Park's Free Music Series This Summer

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    2017 Chicago Summer Festival Guide

    2017 Chicago Summer Festival Guide
    Choose Chicago

    The lineup for free concerts at the Jay Pritzker Pavilion in Millennium Park this summer has been released. 

    The concerts will be held almost every Monday and Thursday, from June 12 through August 21, as part of the city’s Millennium Park Summer Music Series.

    The diverse lineup includes both established and new artists, as well as genres ranging from Electronic Jazz Fusion to Kosher Gospel Music, according to an announcement from the city.

    The music series is presented by the Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events and sponsored in part by the Chicago Transit Authority. Concerts start at 6:30 p.m. and will go on regardless of the weather, according to the announcement.

    Concerts will not take place on the following days: Monday; July 3, Thursday; July 6, Thursday; July 27, Monday; July 31, Thursday; August 3 or Monday; August 14.

    The lineup so far includes: 

    Monday, June 12, 6:30pm

    Otis Taylor | Ben Sollee & Kentucky Native 

    Thursday, June 15, 6:30pm

    No BS! Brass Band | Dayme Arocena

    Monday, June 19, 6:30pm

    Juneteenth Celebration

    Gregory Porter | The Tomeka Reid Quartet 

    Thursday, June 22, 6:30pm

    Hurray for Riff Raff | Matthew Santos

    Monday, June 26, 6:30pm

    Jaga Jazzist | AfrotroniX

    Thursday, June 29, 6:30pm

    Lady Wray | Zeshan B & the Transistors

    Monday, July 10, 6:30pm

    Natalie Prass | Angelica Garcia

    Thursday, July 13, 6:30pm

    Totó La Momposina | Xenia Rubinos

    Monday, July 17, 6:30pm

    Big Thief | Overcoats

    Thursday, July 20, 6:30pm

    Drive-By Truckers | Honeysuckle

    Monday, July 24, 6:30pm

    Amadou & Mariam | Frank Waln

    Monday, August 7, 6:30pm

    Gaby Moreno | Centavrvs

    Thursday, August 10, 6:30pm

    Youssou N'Dour | Bassel & The Supernaturals

    Thursday, Augist 17, 6:30pm

    Joshua Nelson | Tone Ross & INSPIRED

    Monday, August 21, 6:30pm

    TBD

    The city says dates are subject to change, however. For the latest updates on the summer schedule click here

    Published 56 minutes ago | Updated 40 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC Chicago anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices