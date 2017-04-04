The lineup for free concerts at the Jay Pritzker Pavilion in Millennium Park this summer has been released.

The concerts will be held almost every Monday and Thursday, from June 12 through August 21, as part of the city’s Millennium Park Summer Music Series.

The diverse lineup includes both established and new artists, as well as genres ranging from Electronic Jazz Fusion to Kosher Gospel Music, according to an announcement from the city.

The music series is presented by the Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events and sponsored in part by the Chicago Transit Authority. Concerts start at 6:30 p.m. and will go on regardless of the weather, according to the announcement.

Concerts will not take place on the following days: Monday; July 3, Thursday; July 6, Thursday; July 27, Monday; July 31, Thursday; August 3 or Monday; August 14.

The lineup so far includes:

Monday, June 12, 6:30pm

Otis Taylor | Ben Sollee & Kentucky Native

Thursday, June 15, 6:30pm

No BS! Brass Band | Dayme Arocena

Monday, June 19, 6:30pm

Juneteenth Celebration

Gregory Porter | The Tomeka Reid Quartet

Thursday, June 22, 6:30pm

Hurray for Riff Raff | Matthew Santos

Monday, June 26, 6:30pm

Jaga Jazzist | AfrotroniX

Thursday, June 29, 6:30pm

Lady Wray | Zeshan B & the Transistors

Monday, July 10, 6:30pm

Natalie Prass | Angelica Garcia

Thursday, July 13, 6:30pm

Totó La Momposina | Xenia Rubinos

Monday, July 17, 6:30pm

Big Thief | Overcoats

Thursday, July 20, 6:30pm

Drive-By Truckers | Honeysuckle

Monday, July 24, 6:30pm

Amadou & Mariam | Frank Waln

Monday, August 7, 6:30pm

Gaby Moreno | Centavrvs

Thursday, August 10, 6:30pm

Youssou N'Dour | Bassel & The Supernaturals

Thursday, Augist 17, 6:30pm

Joshua Nelson | Tone Ross & INSPIRED

Monday, August 21, 6:30pm

TBD

The city says dates are subject to change, however. For the latest updates on the summer schedule click here.