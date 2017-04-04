The lineup for free concerts at the Jay Pritzker Pavilion in Millennium Park this summer has been released.
The concerts will be held almost every Monday and Thursday, from June 12 through August 21, as part of the city’s Millennium Park Summer Music Series.
The diverse lineup includes both established and new artists, as well as genres ranging from Electronic Jazz Fusion to Kosher Gospel Music, according to an announcement from the city.
The music series is presented by the Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events and sponsored in part by the Chicago Transit Authority. Concerts start at 6:30 p.m. and will go on regardless of the weather, according to the announcement.
Concerts will not take place on the following days: Monday; July 3, Thursday; July 6, Thursday; July 27, Monday; July 31, Thursday; August 3 or Monday; August 14.
The lineup so far includes:
Monday, June 12, 6:30pm
Otis Taylor | Ben Sollee & Kentucky Native
Thursday, June 15, 6:30pm
No BS! Brass Band | Dayme Arocena
Monday, June 19, 6:30pm
Juneteenth Celebration
Gregory Porter | The Tomeka Reid Quartet
Thursday, June 22, 6:30pm
Hurray for Riff Raff | Matthew Santos
Monday, June 26, 6:30pm
Jaga Jazzist | AfrotroniX
Thursday, June 29, 6:30pm
Lady Wray | Zeshan B & the Transistors
Monday, July 10, 6:30pm
Natalie Prass | Angelica Garcia
Thursday, July 13, 6:30pm
Totó La Momposina | Xenia Rubinos
Monday, July 17, 6:30pm
Big Thief | Overcoats
Thursday, July 20, 6:30pm
Drive-By Truckers | Honeysuckle
Monday, July 24, 6:30pm
Amadou & Mariam | Frank Waln
Monday, August 7, 6:30pm
Gaby Moreno | Centavrvs
Thursday, August 10, 6:30pm
Youssou N'Dour | Bassel & The Supernaturals
Thursday, Augist 17, 6:30pm
Joshua Nelson | Tone Ross & INSPIRED
Monday, August 21, 6:30pm
TBD
The city says dates are subject to change, however. For the latest updates on the summer schedule click here.