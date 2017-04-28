Cindy's Rooftop Adding New Bar to Terrace | NBC Chicago
Cindy's Rooftop Adding New Bar to Terrace

    One of Chicago's most popular rooftop bars is getting an upgrade. 

    Cindy's Rooftop, the iconic eatery and bar located on the 13th floor of the Chicago Athletic Association hotel in the Loop, is building a new bar on their outdoor terrace, the hotel confirmed. 

    An exact opening date wasn't immediately clear, but Eater Chicago reports it is expected to open by Memorial Day.

    The publication also reported the new bar will include booze-infused popsicles and ice cream, multiple rose options and a rotating cocktail menu. 

    Cindy's was recently named one of the 10 best rooftop bars in the U.S. by Conde Nast Traveler.


