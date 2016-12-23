Cilantro is believed to be the source behind an e. Coli outbreak that sickened several people at a Chicago restaurant earlier this year, according to the city's Department of Health.

Carbón Live Fire Mexican Grill, located at 300 W. 26th St. in Chicago's Bridgeport neighborhood, reopened July 29 after voluntarily closing July 1 due to the outbreak.

Sixty-eight people were sickened in the outbreak, 22 of whom were hospitalized. All have since been treated and released.

According to a report from the department of health, Cilantro was identified as "food vehicle" that likely caused the outbreak.

"All prepared food was disposed, food handling practices were reviewed, and all staff who handle food were tested at least twice for the bacteria," according to a release from Healthy Chicago, an initiative of the Chicago Department of Health, said at the time the outbreak was reported.

Carbón withdrew from the Taste of Chicago so that it could turn "its full attention to addressing the issues at its Bridgeport location," health officials said.

The owners also closed their second location at 810 N. Marshfield "out of an abundance of caution." That location reopened July 9, health officials said.

Two lawsuits stemming from the outbreak were filed against the restaurant, one seeking more than $90,000 in damages.