Chris Kennedy to Run for Illinois Governor

After months of speculation, Chicago Democrat Chris Kennedy officially announced his candidacy in the 2018 governor’s race Wednesday.

“I moved to Illinois thirty years ago with an enthusiasm for business and a commitment to serve,” Kennedy said in a statement. “Today, I am announcing my run for Governor because I love Illinois, but we have never been in worse shape. We need incremental improvement — we need fundamental change in state government.”

The son of former Sen. Bobby Kennedy, Kennedy has become increasingly visible over the past year, meeting with labor and party leaders in Illinois.

“By working together to achieve results for Illinois families, I believe we can restore the American Dream in our state within a generation,” he added.

In July, he spoke at the Democratic National Convention, slamming Gov. Bruce Rauner in front of the Illinois delegation.

Kennedy becomes the second high-profile Democrat to challenge Rauner in the 2018 governor’s race. Ald. Amaya Pawar announced his candidacy last month. Kennedy has a substantial fundraising edge over Pawar, giving him a clear edge in the Democratic primary.