Chloe Bennet Reveals Why She Changed Her Last Name

Actress Chloe Bennet says she’s still the same person – just with a different last name.

And she blames “racist” Hollywood for the reason behind her name change.

Formerly Chloe Wang, the Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D star took to Instagram this week to praise Ed Skrein for declining to play the role of Major Ben Daimio in the upcoming HELLBOY reboot.

Skrein said he had initially accepted the role “unaware that the character in the original comics was of mixed Asian heritage,” but once he discovered that, he “decided to step down.”

“It is clear that representing this character in a culturally accurate way holds significance for people, and to neglect this responsibility would continue a worrying tendency to obscure ethnic minority stories and voice in the Arts,” the actor wrote in a letter he posted to Twitter. “I feel it is important to honour and respect that.”

Bennet posted that letter on Instagram Tuesday thanking Skrein “for standing up against hollywoods [sic] continuous insensitivity and flippant behavior towards the Asian American community.”

“There is no way this decision came lightly on your part, so thank you for your bravery and genuinely impactful step forward,” she wrote. “I hope this inspires other actors/film makers to do the same.”

But one commenter was quit to note that Bennet had changed her name from Wang.

As several outlets reported, Bennet replied to the comment saying she changed her name because “Hollywood is racist and wouldn’t cast me with a last name that made them uncomfortable.”

“Changing my last name doesn’t change the fact that my BLOOD is half Chinese, that I lived in chine [sic], speak mandarin, or that I was culturally raised both American and Chinese,” she wrote.

She added that she’s “doing everything I can, with the platform I have, to make sure no one has to change their name again.”

Bennet’s comments follow previous "whitewashing" controversies including the castings of Emma Stone in "Aloha" and Scarlett Johansson in "Ghost in the Shell."