Chicago’s NASCAR Race Moving Back to July in 2018

JOLIET, IL - SEPTEMBER 19: Kyle Busch, driver of the #54 Monster Energy Toyota, celebrates with the checkered flag after winning the NASCAR XFINITY Series FURIOUS 7 300 at Chicagoland Speedway on September 19, 2015 in Joliet, Illinois. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Getty Images)

Chicagoland Speedway announced Tuesday its 2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race will occur July 1—moving back its longstanding summer date and kicking off NBC’s live race coverage of the season.

Since it began in July 2011, Chicagoland Speedway hosted its NASCAR weekending in July through 2010 before moving it to September, according to a press release.

“We’re incredibly excited about the return to July,” Chicagoland Speedway President Scott Paddock said in a press release. “We always listen to our fans, and this is something they’ve asked for — a time when the weather in Chicago is perfect, kids are on summer break, and families look to enjoy memorable experiences together, especially around the Fourth of July holiday weekend.”

According to the press release, “the world’s greatest stock car drivers” will converge next year during an event that will include fireworks, camping, tailgating and music—and of course the action-packed races.

The 2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Weekend schedule is as follows:

Friday, June 29 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series

Watch Live Police Name UK Concert Bomber, Search for Accomplices

Saturday, June 30 NASCAR XFINITY Series

Sunday, July 1 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series

The date change means that Chicago’s race will no longer begin the NASCAR playoffs.