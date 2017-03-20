Chicagoans Make Forbes' 2017 Billionaire List

Forbes released its 31st annual ranking of the world's billionaires Monday. These are the five wealthiest individuals in 2017. Forbes.com has more.

Forbes Ranks the Richest People in the World in 2017

Forbes released its 31st annual ranking of the world's billionaires Monday.

While no Illinoisians made the top of the list, 16 of the hundreds listed come from the Land of Lincoln--including J.B. Pritzker, who recently announced an exploratory committee to run for governor of Illinois.

Other notable names returned to the list this year, such as Ty Warner who created the Beanie Baby franchise, former Chicago Tribune owner Sam Zell and Citadel Investment Group owner Ken Griffin.

“Booming stock markets, higher commodities prices and plain old-fashioned entrepreneurship helped make this a record year in terms of wealth creation around the globe,” said Luisa Kroll and Kerry Dolan, Assistant Managing Editors of Wealth at Forbes Media, said in a press release announcing the list.

The following Chicagoans made the cut:

166. Ken Griffin, Founder a CEO, Citadel LLC; Chicago, $8 billion

324. Sam Zell, real estate, private equity; Chicago, $5 billion

564. J.B. Pritzker, hotels, investments; Chicago, $3.4 billion

603. Neil Bluhm, real estate; Chicago, $2.3 billion

603. Thomas Pritzker, executive chairman of Hyatt, investments; Chicago, $3.2 billion

814. Jean (Gigi) Pritzker, hotels, investments; Chicago, $2.5 billion

814. Patrick Ryan Ryan, Chairman and CEO, Ryan Specialty Group; Chicago, $2.5 billion

814. Mark Walter, CEO, Guggenheim Partners LLC; Chicago, $2.5 billion

814. Ty Warner, real estate, Beanie Babies creator; Chicago, $2.5 billion

939. Joseph Grendys, runs Koch Foods; Chicago, $2.2 billion

939. Joe Mansueto, Chairman and CEO, Morningstar Inc.; Chicago, $2.2 billion

1098. Erick Lefkofsky, Chairman, Groupon; Chicago, $1.9 billion

1161. Jennifer Pritzker, CEO, Tawani Enterprises

1468. Michael Krasny, President, Sawdust Investment Management Corp.; Chicago, $1.4 billion

1468. 1468 Nicholas Pritzker, II., cofounder, Clean Energy Trust; Chicago, $1.41 billion

1468. Jerry Reinsdorf, sports teams; Chicago, $1.4 billion