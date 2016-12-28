Chicago Teens Can Visit Art Institute for Free Beginning Next Week | NBC Chicago
Chicago Teens Can Visit Art Institute for Free Beginning Next Week

    Chicago teens will soon be able to visit the Art Institute of Chicago for free. 

    Beginning Jan. 2, the museum will offer free admission to Chicagoans under the age of 18. Currently, admission is free for children 13 and under. 

    The free admission is thanks to “the extraordinary generosity of Glenn and Claire Swogger and the Redbud Foundation," the museum wrote on it's website

    The Kansas philathropists have been longtime fans of the Art Institute, and while it remains unclear exactly how much the gift included, it was enough to cover the free admission program for a quarter-century, the museum told the Chicago Tribune

    General admission is also free for Illinois residents every Thursday from 5-8 p.m., according to the museum.

