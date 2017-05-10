At 103rd and Elizabeth streets in Chicago’s Washington Heights neighborhood, a street sign has been replaced with the name of a high school student who 10 years ago became a symbol of Chicago's gun violence.

Right outside of Percy Julian High School, Annette Nance-Holt and Ronald Holt joined others Wednesday in the unveiling of an honorary street sign in their late son’s name--Blair Holt.

“There is not a day that goes by that I don’t think about Blair,” Ronald said.

“I am honored to have a sign with Blair's name on it," said Annette Nance-Holt, Blair's mother. "He loved the city, loved Julian even more.”

On May, 10, 2007, Blair--a 16-year-old Julian student--had just climbed onto a CTA bus when another teen walked on board and started shooting. Those shots injured four teens and killed Holt. He saved a friend from the gunfire by shielding her from the gunfire.

“Blair Holt might have been the next African-American president of the United States, but he will never live that dream because his life was unnecessarily taken,” said Chicago police Supt. Eddie Johnson.

Brandy Jackson was Holt's girlfriend and says the honor feels bittersweet.

“I would like to have wanted him to have a street sign because of the legacy he built instead of him being taken away,” Jackson said.

Holt’s parents want their son’s memory to send a message that in some way could help curb Chicago's ongoing gun violence.

“It hurts me every time I see another mother stand up, or cry, because it makes me go back to that we haven't done anything since Blair,” Annette said.