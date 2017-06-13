Chicago residents and suburban residents should expect to see an increase in their tax bills, the Cook County clerk announced Tuesday.

Chicago, Suburbs to See Tax Hikes as High as 10 Percent

People who live in Chicago will see “roughly” a 10 percent increase and north suburban Cook County homeowners will see a 6.5 percent hike and south suburban residents a 3.percent spike, the clerk’s office said.

“Property taxes are inherently regressive and disproportionately impact people in poorer regions,” Cook County Clerk David Orr said in a statement. “The overreliance on this mechanism of funding local government compounds existing inequities.”

The Chicago Tribune reports the city proper’s tax rate remains lower than in the majority of suburbs, citing the newspaper’s own data.

The first tax bills will be mailed out at the end of this month.

The announcement comes on the heels of a report from the Tribune unveiling inequality in home value determinations made by the assessor’s office.

Cook County Assessor Joseph Berrios rejects the report.



