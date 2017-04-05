3 Chicago Suburbs Rank Among Illinois' Safest Cities

Three Chicago suburbs have been named among the safest cities in Illinois, according to a new report. In the annual ranking by home security company Safewise, the top spot goes to Clarendon Hills. The second safest city is Hawthorn Woods, according to Safewise, followed by Campton Hills coming in third. Safewise compiled the state’s safest areas by looking at research including recent FBI crime statistics, annual violent crimes reported and property crime.
