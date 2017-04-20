These Are the Top 10 Suburbs in Illinois, According to a Report

A new report has named the village of Buffalo Grove the best place to live in Illinois.

“We are honored to be recognized as the best place to live, work and raise a family,” Beverly Sussman, the village's president, said in a statement. “We are proud to uphold very high standards to maintain a safe community and provide an excellent level of services for our residents."

More than 15,000 communities were evaluated by the data-crunching website Niche to make this decision. The website pays attention to a variety of factors such as quality of life, crime rates and cost of living.

Niche collects its data through the U.S. Census, the Bureau of Labor Statistics and Centers for Disease Control among others, according to its website.

Here are the top 10 places to live in Illinois, according to Niche:

1. Buffalo Grove

2. Naperville

3. Clarendon Hills

4. Long Grove

5. Hinsdale

6. South Barrington

7. Winnetka

8. Western Springs

9. Wilmette

10. Northbrook