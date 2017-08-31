Chicagoans looking to donate to Harvey victims in Texas will have a big opportunity Thursday as Chicago State University hosts a massive donation drive. Regina Waldroup reports.

Local Groups Look to Help With Harvey Relief Efforts

Chicagoans looking to donate to Harvey victims in Texas will have a big opportunity Thursday as Chicago State University hosts a massive donation drive.

The university, partnering with the J.J. Watt Foundation and Boys & Girls Club of Dane County, will bring a convoy of trucks to campus in hopes of filling the vehicles will supplies to support Harvey reflief efforts.

Volunteers will be at parking lot B6 between 8:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. The trucks are scheduled to arrive at 2 p.m., when they will be loaded before traveling to Austin, Texas, where a distribution center has been created.

Among the items needed during the drive are:

• Toiletries (Soap, Deodorant, Shampoo)

• Diapers

• Hygiene products

• Large Garbage Bags

• Board Games for Kids

• School Supplies

• Bug spray

• Canned Pet Food

Watt, a defensive end for the Houston Texans football team, has raised about $6 million in crowdfunding since Sunday. Using Twitter, he has repeatedly upped the goal as it has been met. His goal is now $10 million.



The CSU event is one of many ways Chicagoans can help flood victims in Houston.

Several area animal shelters have traveled to bring pet supplies and to pick up animals at Houston shelters to make room for stranded pets.

Blue Island-based W&W Towing sent tow trucks to the flood zone to help haul out submerged vehicles.

"You have to put yourself in their situation," said Early Walker with W&W Towing. "If it was a situation that happened here, we would definitely want the same help."

Naperville is also hosting a community meeting Thursday morning to discuss ways people can help.

NBC Universal and our parent company Comcast are working to assist the American Red Cross in supporting Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.

The Red Cross has launched a massive relief response to the storm.

If you would like to make a donation to the Red Cross, you can call 1-800-RED-CROSS.

Or you can text “HARVEY” to 90999 to make a $10 donation.

For more ways to donate in the Chicago area, click here.