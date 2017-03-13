More Than 500 Flights Canceled as Chicago Sees 1st Snowfall in Months

Flight boards at O'Hare International Airport show cancellations Friday, Jan. 22, 2016 in Chicago. Airlines at Chicago's two major airports have canceled 215 flights largely due to a blizzard threatening down on the East Coast. (AP Photo/Teresa Crawford)

More than 500 flights were canceled at Chicago airports Monday morning as the city woke up to the first significant snowfall in nearly three months.

By 5:30 a.m., at least 411 flights were canceled at O’Hare International Airport, with an additional 93 cancellations reported at Midway Airport.

The Department of Streets and Sanitation deployed nearly 350 snow plows and salt spreaders overnight as a winter snow system began to move through the Chicago area late Sunday evening.

Trucks will salt and plow main streets, bridges, overpasses, and hills first, city officials said. Once the snow stops and main streets are cleared, the plows will move to residential streets if needed.

Snow is expected to continue through the morning rush before tapering off to occasional light snow or flurries Monday afternoon, with 2 to 4 inches of accumulation possible.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the entire metro Chicago area and parts of Northwest Indiana until 1 p.m. Monday. A Winter Weather Advisory means periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. The National Weather Service urges commuters to be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities.

Lake, Cook and DuPage counties will be under a Lake Effect Snow Advisory beginning Monday at 7 p.m. through 4 p.m. Tuesday, with the potential for heavy lake effect snow that could produce amounts higher than six inches.

The lake effect snow will develop Monday evening and continue overnight into Tuesday, likely peaking in intensity after midnight through mid to late morning. Typically, these sort of lake effect bands are only 10 to 15 miles wide, but can produce very heavy snow, sometimes in excess of 2 inches per hour, according to the National Weather Service.

Because of the nature of lake effect snow bands, accumulations and conditions can vary drastically over relatively short distances, according to the NWS.