Chicago School's Roof Damaged in Overnight Storms

Many in the Chicago area are waking up to see fallen light poles and downed power lines after high winds and rain throughout the night. NBC 5's Regina Waldroup reports.

The roof of a Chicago Public School on the city's Pilsen neighborhood suffered serious damage during overnight storms Tuesday.

A large portion of the roof was seen dangling off the Benito Juarez Community Academy building Tuesday morning. Crews were at the scene trying to repair the damage.

Thousands were without power Tuesday morning after severe storms swept the Chicago area overnight.

As of 5:45 a.m., nearly 6,000 residents in the Chicago area had reported outages due to the overnight thunderstorms and high winds, with Chicago’s western suburbs hit the hardest.

Officials reminded residents in areas hit by the storms to remain alert and steer clear of any power lines if they come across them.