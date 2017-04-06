Add Chicago to the list of cities where fans can indulge in the latest sushi donut craze. Simply Thalia has become the city’s first restaurant to serve up the viral foodie favorite. The local sushi stop began serving the new item last month, with fans eating up the fishy find. “I’m always looking for something, a new concept,” said owner Fritz ColCol. ColCol had already jumped on the sushi burrito bandwagon at his other Pan-Asian fusion restaurant, Thalia, but said the hype surrounding the burrito had died down and he was looking for something new to try. The idea behind the sushi donut is believed to have originated in California at a restaurant called Project Poke, ColCol said. But ColCol noted he made his own take on the viral meal. With options like the Chicago Loop, the Blue Line and the Red Line, ColCol’s menu offers a donut made with items including salmon, tuna, avocado, red tobiko, cream cheese, mayo and more. Fans have been responding so well to the sushi sensation, ColCol said the restaurant has had trouble keeping it in stock. “It’s crazy because yesterday we were out of stock,” he said, adding that by Thursday they had restocked the item for fans.