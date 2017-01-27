An ambulance was called Friday morning as Chicago Police Supt. Eddie Johnson appeared to have fainted during a press conference announcing new strategic centers for the Chicago Police Department Friday morning. (Published 4 hours ago)

Chicago Police Supt. Eddie Johnson, who was hospitalized after feeling light-headed during a press conference Friday morning, will need a kidney transplant, multiple sources familiar with the situation told NBC Chicago.

Chicago Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said the incident during the press conference was unrelated to his "longstanding kidney issue."

"He is fine & in great spirits," Guglielmi tweeted just before 3 p.m., noting that Johnson would be released from the hospital in the next few hours.

Sources said City Hall was made aware of Johnson's medical condition before he was asked to apply for the top cop position, which he did not ultimately end up applying for, adding this is not an "overnight crisis."

Johnson is expected to speak on his "health episode" after he is discharged from the hospital, Guglielmi said.

An ambulance was called Friday morning when the 56-year-old appeared light-headed during a press conference announcing new strategic centers for the Chicago Police Department.

Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said Johnson felt light-headed at the press conference but "did not lose consciousness."

"He was coherent and will go to an area hospital for examination," Guglielmi tweeted.

He later said Johnson was "doing fine and is in good spirits joking with hospital staff."

The press conference began around 10:45 a.m. and near the end of the event, while Mayor Rahm Emanuel was answering a question, Johnson appeared to sway and stagger. Emanuel stopped and asked him, "Are you ok?" before telling Johnson, who appears dazed, to have a seat.

Unsteady, Johnson is escorted from the stand and a crowd surrounds him while someone requests an ambulance.

Chicago Police News Affairs said Jonhson refused ambulance transport, walked out of the building on his own and left in an SUV. The Chicago Fire Department said his vitals "were found to be good" and he "left the facility in his own car."

Further details on what happened weren't immediately available.