Actor Dax Shepard will be among the celebrities jumping into frigid Lake Michigan waters this weekend for the Chicago Polar Plunge.

The star of the upcoming action comedy “CHIPS” has been announced as the event’s VIP, or very important plunger.

Shepard, known for his roles in “Hit and Run,” “Without a Paddle” and TV’s “Parenthood,” follows in the footsteps of fellow celebrity plungers, including Jimmy Fallon, Vince Vaughn and Lady Gaga.

Actors from the hit NBC shows “Chicago Fire,” “Chicago PD,” and “Chicago Med” were among the 5,800 to take the plunge in 2016. The TODAY Show's Al Roker, Tamron Hall and Dylan Dreyer also flew to Chicago to take part in the event.

Last year, the event broke records benefiting the Special Olympics Chicago.

Participation, funds and awareness raised all reached new heights as the 2016 event brought in $1.5 million to support athletic opportunities for children and adults with intellectual disabilities.

The plunge is slated to take place Sunday at North Avenue Beach.