Chicago Officer Struck by Car Fleeing Traffic Stop: CPD

A Chicago police officer was injured after being struck by a car speeding away from an attempted traffic stop Tuesday evening, police said.

Officers attempted to perform a traffic stop in the 100 block of East 75th Street in the city's Park Manor neighborhood about 5:02 p.m., police said. The vehicle officers were pulling over struck an officer as it fled the area, police said, and a person is in custody.

The officer struck by the car was taken to a local hospital where his condition had stabilized, police said.

A “civilian” also sustained minor injuries and was taken to University of Chicago Hospital in good condition, according to police.

No other details were immediately available.