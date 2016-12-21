Chicago Neighborhood Organizes Against Package Thieves

A Chicago neighborhood is fighting back against package thefts—and asking for help to catch a thief in its midst. Trina Orlando reports. (Published Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016)

A Chicago neighborhood is fighting back against package thefts—and asking for help to catch a thief in its midst.

At a community meeting Wednesday night, Chicago Police Cmdr. Bill Looney said 13 package thefts have been reported in the 16th District this month—but cautions the number is likely much higher.

Surveillance footage from outside Marc Serwatka’s home in Dunning reveals such a crime unfolding frame-by-frame. A person walks up to the front porch, opens a package and removes the contents, before simply walking away.

“I got a call from my mother saying that the package was delivered but there was nothing gin there,” Serwatka told NBC 5. “I constantly order stuff for work and home, I constantly have packages delivered and this is the first time that this has happened.”

Serwtka posted a photo of the person on his Facebook page and it struck a chord with his neighbors.

“The whole neighborhood went into a fervor,” said Jason Quaglia of the community’s watch group.

Ald. Nicholas Sposato, 38th, wants to send a message to would-be package thieves in the area.

“We want to let them know that we're out here, we're going to be a little more vigilant out paying attention to what's going on,” Sposato said.

Police suggest having packages shipped somewhere other than your home, like an office or business. They also say it’s work paying a little extra to have a signature required so packages are not left unattended.