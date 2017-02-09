Police are looking for three armed robbers who rushed a grocery store on Chicago’s South East Side and assaulted a customer and a clerk last month—and it was all caught on video. Trina Orlando reports.

La Flor Grocery was robbed in January—as were two other businesses in the East Chicago neighborhood, police say. Thursday night, concerned residents and business owners met to discuss solutions to a rash of crimes with law enforcement.

“Police need to watch the neighborhood, not just say they’re gonna do it, actually do it,” said Karen Serrano, a robbery victim.

Chicago police Cmdr. Noel Sanchez says there have been eight armed robberies at small businesses in his district since November.

“At the end of the day—it’s imperative that you dial 911,” he told the crowd of concerned community members.

Community leaders distributed signs to business owners that at the meeting urging them to hang them in their establishments. The signs ask customers to remove hoods, glasses and hats for safety purposes.