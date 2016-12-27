Chicago Man No Longer 'Stuck' After Receiving New Elevator

A Chicago man who said he spent months feeling stuck inside his home can now leave without depending on other people for help.

A new elevator was recently attached to the home Jasen Ross shares with his mother. The new lift became operational on Friday. Ross said he no longer is relying on family members to carry him down a flight of stairs.

“I feel like I’m free to accomplish my goals and do the things that I set out to do,” Ross said.

A fire in 2014 damaged the home’s original elevator. Thieves also stole some of the elevator’s critical parts. Ross and his mother spent about two years living in other dwellings while their house was being restored.

The family moved back to the house earlier this year. In March, a doctor prescribed Ross a new elevator and his insurance provider later approved it. But the process of hiring a builder dragged past the expected September project completion date. Ross said he missed out on doctors’ appointments and job interviews during the wait.

Ross, 27, is living with cerebral palsy, which limits his motor skills and muscles. He said he's relied on an elevator at home since he was a child.

He contacted NBC 5 Responds to share his story about the elevator. After NBC 5 Responds contacted Humana, the insurance company helped speed up the builder selection process.

NBC 5 Responds shared Ross’ story last week. He said he has received a lot of positive feedback.

“I was shocked at actually how big it got,” Ross said. “I expected it to get attention, but not this much.”

Ross said his new elevator has a smooth ride and is more secure than the old elevator.