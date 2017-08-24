Chicago Kids Take a Knee to Support Kaepernick

Some Chicago kids say the events in Charlotteville left them feeling uncomfortable about race relations and they wanted to do something about it. Trina Orlando reports./p> (Published 10 minutes ago)

Thursday night they gathered to stand in support of Colin Kaepernick.

Young people with the Black Star Project gathered on the South Side to take a knee in support of Kaepernick. They also read letters to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.

They’re message clear—they want Kaepernick back on the field.

"Colin Kaepernick took a knee because black kids are getting shot by the police," one letter read.

This comes just one day after a large protest outside NFL headquarters in New York.

The protest was staged by those who believe Kaepernick has been sidelined for taking a knee to protest police brutality.

Prior to the backlash the quarterback took the 49ers to the Super Bowl in 2012, but he is now without a team for the 2017 season.

Something his supporters say is retaliation for taking a stand.

“The NFL may well look back and say hey we missed something at a crucial moment,” said Sports Illustrated's Tim Rohan.

Kaepernick tweeted thanks to those who are supporting him.

A message heard loud and clear—back in Chicago.

"If Colin don’t play football, I will never watch football... let Colin play," one attendee said.

Two South Loop bars are also taking a stand in support of Kaepernick. Velvet lounge and the Bureau bar posted to social media they will not be airing any NFL games.