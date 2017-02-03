Chicago Firehouse Restaurant Reopens After Devastating Blaze

The Chicago Firehouse Restaurant is officially reopening its doors. The South Loop eatery will welcome customers for its dinner service Friday for the first time since it suffered a destructive fire in December of 2014.

"The Chicago Firehouse Restaurant has been a cornerstone of the South Loop community, and together we have developed a gathering place that gives us great pride," said owner Matthew O'Malley just days after the fire.

"We owe it to our history, our employees and our neighbors to preserve this treasured Chicago Landmark," he added. "Without hesitation or reservation, we will rebuild."

The renovated restaurant includes a dining space with floor-to-ceiling windows, a brand new open kitchen design and an extended bar area. The 15,000-square-foot space will seat over 400 diners.

"The Chicago Firehouse Restaurant is a journey of love, tenacity and perseverance," O'Malley said.

The restaurant's opening menus can be found online at chicagofirehouse.com. Reservations are now being taken for the opening night service.