MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 30: Bastian Schweinsteiger of Manchester United thanks the fans during the EFL Cup quarter final match between Manchester United and West Ham United at Old Trafford on November 30, 2016 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

The two sides have been linked for several months, but it finally appears that the Chicago Fire have landed one of Germany’s biggest soccer stars to man their midfield.

According to a report by the Chicago Tribune, the Fire inked German center midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger to a contract.

Schweinsteiger, who made a name for himself as a member of the German national team and at German powerhouse club Bayern Munich, has been with England’s Manchester United this season, but has scarcely seen the field under manager Jose Mourinho.

“We’re adding someone who has won at every level, including the very highest levels, and has done so in a way that is consistent with our values,” Fire G.M. Nelson Rodriguez told the Tribune.

Schweinsteiger has one goal in all competitions for Manchester United, notching a goal in an FA Cup match earlier this season. He has only made 18 total appearances with the club over the last two years.

The star midfielder was first linked with the Fire in November, when he reportedly met with team manager Veljko Paunovic about potentially joining the squad.

So far this season the Fire have had an up-and-down start to the campaign, posting a 1-1-1 record in their first three games. Their offense is still trying to work its way into form, only managing three goals in those matches, and Schweinsteiger will hope to help out players like forward David Accam in sparking the scoring attack for Chicago.

The Fire will next take the field April 1 when they welcome the Montreal Impact to Toyota Park, with kickoff scheduled for 2:00 p.m.