The Chicago Cubs get yet another shining moment as World Series Champions Wednesday, just two days after an emotional home opener left fans and the city in awe.

The team will kick off their night game against the Dodgers with an historic ring ceremony that will undoubtedly make eyes glisten- and not just because the rings will be shining bright with their 108 diamonds.

Handing them off will be some of the Cubs' biggest fans, a selection of 20 people who were picked to take part in the momumental event.

Little has been released about what the rings will look like, but the Cubs published a video of a part of the ring Wednesday.

Details about the rings have been kept closely under wraps as the team prepares for the ceremony, and they got input from just about all the most recognizable faces in the organization. President of Baseball Operations Theo Epstein, Chairman Tom Ricketts, and players like Anthony Rizzo, Jason Heyward, and Jon Lester all had input in the rings, which were designed by Josten’s.

It will be another night to remember for fans and players as they continue to relish in the history that continues to ring true in Chicago.