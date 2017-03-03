Chicago Chefs to Compete on New 'Iron Chef'

For the first time in more than two years, a new Iron Chef will be hitting television screens, and this round will feature not one, but two Chicago chefs.

The new show, premiering next month, brings seven renowned culinary stars to face off for the title of Iron Chef, and among those fighting for the coveted title are Sarah Gruenberg and Stephanie Izard.

Hosted by Alton Brown and dubbed Iron Chef Gauntlet, the show will be different from previous versions of "Iron Chef." In this version each episode will see the contestants face a Chairman's Challenge, determined by Brown, and a Secret Ingredient Showdown. The last remaining chef on the show will then be placed in a gauntlet, facing three previous Iron Chefs, including Bobby Flay, Masaharu Morimoto and Michael Symon.

Izard is the executive chef and partner of three highly-acclaimed Chicago restaurants –Girl & the Goat, Little Goat and Duck Duck Goat.

Named the James Beard “Best Chef: Great Lakes” in 2013 and 2011 and nominated for the James Beard “Best New Restaurant” via Girl & the Goat, Izard is known for her Chicago successes.

Gruenberg got her start in Chicago at the award-winning Spiaggia. During her time as executive chef at the restaurant, Spiaggia received three consecutive Michelin star ratings. She is now the chef and partner of the touted Monteverde Restaurant & Pastificio in the city’s West Loop.

Iron Chef Gauntlet premieres April 16.