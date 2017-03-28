Chicago Blues Festival Full Lineup Announced

The Chicago Blue’s Festival has announced the artists that will perform over three days on five different stages this summer in Millennium Park.
Starting Friday, June 9:
Jay Pritzker Pavilion
• 5-6pm - John Primer and The Real Deal
• 6:20-7:05pm - Rhymefest
• 7:20-9:20pm - Celebrating 40 Years: Billy Branch & The Son of Blues with special guests Lurrie Bell, Freddie Dixon, J.W.S. Williams, Carlos Johnson, Carl Weathersby, Bill McFarland and Chicago Fire Horns and Mae Koen & The Lights
Budweiser Crossroads Stage (South Promenade)
• 11:15-12:15am - Demetria Taylor
• 12:45-1:45pm - Mary Lane and the No Static Blues Band
• 2:15-3:15pm - Nick Moss Band
• 3:45-4:45pm - The Mike Wheeler Band
• 5:15-6:15pm - Guy King
Mississippi Juke Joint (North Promenade)
• 11:30am-12:30pm - Blues in the Schools with Katherine Davis and Stone Academy
• 1-2pm - Eden Brent
• 2:30-3:30pm - Cedric Burnside Project
• 4-5pm - Jarekus Singleton
• 5:30-7:30pm - Jam Session with Cedric Burnside
Front Porch Stage (Harris Theater Rooftop)
• 12 Noon–1pm - Rip Lee Pryor
• 1:20–2:20pm - The Jimmy Burns Band
• 2:45-3:45pm - Henry Gray & Bob Corritore
• 4:15–5:15pm - Tribute to Barrelhouse Chuck featuring Billy Flynn, Johnny Iguana Roosevelt Purifoy and Piano Willie OShawny
Saturday, June 10:
Jay Pritzker Pavilion (Soul/R&B Night)
• 5-6pm - Nellie Tiger Travis
• 6:30-7:45pm - Theo Huff and the New Agenda Band
• 8:15-9:30pm - William Bell
Budweiser Crossroads Stage (South Promenade)
• 11:15am-12:15pm - Chicago Wind with Matthew Skoller & Deitra Farr
• 12:45-1:45pm - Lynne Jordan & The Shivers
• 2:15-3:15pm - Big Bill Morganfield
• 3:45-4:45pm - Coco Montoya
• 5:15-6:15pm - Southside Tribute to Killer Ray Allison with Joe Pratt & The Source One Band and JoJo Murray
Mississippi Juke Joint (North Promenade)
• 11:30am-12:30pm - Panel Discussion: Mississippi Blues Trail 10th Anniversary with Jim O’Neal, Dr. Edgar Smith, Scott Barretta and Alex Thomas
• 1-2pm - Christone “Kingfish” Ingram
• 2:30-3:30pm - Bridges to the Blues by Donda’s House
• 4-5pm - Vick Allen
• 5:30-7:30pm - Jam Session with Kenny “Beedy Eyes” Smith
Front Porch Stage (Harris Theater Rooftop)
• 12 Noon-1pm - Khalif Wailin’ Walter
• 1:20-2:20pm - Eddie Taylor, Jr.’s Tribute to Eddie Taylor, Sr.
• 2:45-3:45pm - Jimmy Johnson Band
• 4:15-5:15pm - Harmonica Hinds Quartet
Sunday, June 11:
Jay Pritzker Pavilion
• 5-6pm - Ronnie Baker Brooks
• 6:20-7:20pm - Rhiannon Giddens
• 7:40-9:30pm - Gary Clark Jr.
Budweiser Crossroads Stage (South Promenade)
• 11:15am-12:15 - Tail Dragger and the Allstars
• 12:45-1:45pm - The Blues Disciples with special guest Ms. Erica Johnson & Milwaukee Slim
• 2:15-3:15pm - Vance Kelly and the Backstreet Blues Band
• 3:45-4:45pm - Rick Estrin & The Nightcats
• 5:15-6:15pm - Melvia “Chick” Rodgers
Mississippi Juke Joint (North Promenade)
• 11:30am-12:30 - Panel Discussion: Tribute to Amy Van Singel with Dick Shurman, Jim O’Neal and Rebecca Sive
• 1-2pm - JJ Thames
• 2:30-3:30pm - Zakiya Hooker
• 4-5pm - Denise LaSalle
• 5:30-7:45pm - Jam Session with Eddie Taylor, Jr.
Front Porch Stage (Harris Theater Rooftop)
• 12 Noon-1pm - The Como Mamas
• 1:20-2:20pm - Mud Morganfield Band
• 2:45-3:45pm - Chi-Town Harp Showcase featuring Omar Coleman, Russ Green and Lamont Harris
• 4:15-5:15pm - Wallace Coleman
In other music-lover news, a museum dedicated to blues music, a genre with deep historical ties to Chicago, could open as soon as spring 2019 in the Loop.
More information can be found at the city's website for the festival.