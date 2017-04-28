Chicago Blackhawks Trade Darling

The NHL playoffs are here. As teams battle to win the Stanley Cup, take a look at some interesting facts about one of the most iconic trophies in the world.

The Chicago Blackhawks acquired Friday a third-round pick in the 2017 National Hockey League Draft from the Carolina Hurricanes in exchange for goaltender Scott Darling.

The third-round pick was previously acquired by Carolina from the Ottawa Senators.

"We could count on Scott in any situation as he was always reliable," said Executive Vice President/General Manager Stan Bowman in a statement. "We appreciate his contributions to the Blackhawks organization -- including a Stanley Cup Championship team -- and we wish him well as he continues his career in Carolina."

Darling, 28, compiled a 39-17-9 record with a career goals-against average of 2.37, a .923 save percentage and four shutouts in three seasons with the Blackhawks. He set a career high with 18 wins this past season, and his .924 save percentage in 2016-17 was tied for fifth-best in the NHL.

A member of the 2015 Stanley Cup championship team, he was originally signed by the Blackhawks as a free agent on July 1, 2014. Darling was selected by the Arizona Coyotes in the sixth round (153rd overall) in the 2007 NHL Entry Draft.